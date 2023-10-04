KTR lays foundation stone for Oil Palm Factory in Nirmal

Nirmal: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao laid foundation stone for an oil palm factory to be brought up with an expenditure of Rs 300 crore in Pakpatla in Nirmal District on Wednesday.

Later, addressing a public meeting, Rama Rao said that because of the negligence by the previous governments, the farmers used to fight for water for their crop. He said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao should be given credit for providing water to every crop in the State. The State government will definitely procure crop even if the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi fails to purchase it. With the help of the oil farm industry, everyone would have to oil.





The Minister said that the oil palm would fetch Rs 2 lakh per year for every farmer. The produce by the farmers would be procured here by the companies. The oil farm crops grown in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Sirisilla districts would be bought here, he said. He said that because of the reverse pump, the SRSP project is full with water. He called upon the people to support CM KCR in the next election.

The BRS leader asked what the Congress party has done even after getting eleven chances for 55 years. He said that during the Congress regime, even the drinking water was not available. There is no drought in KCR's rule and the state is prosperous and with greenery everywhere. “We have constructed 17 projects in the state. Kaleswaram project package 27 which provides irrigation to 50,000 acres in Nirmal district has been started. Chanakha Korata and Sadarmat will be completed soon. Development means learning from Telangana state,” said Rao.