KTR lays stone for various development works

Ibrahimpatnam: IT and Municipal & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday stated that Prime Minister Modi is jealous of the development being carried out in Telangana and has made remarks on the creation of Telangana state. KTR along with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy laid foundation for various development works worth Rs 221.20 crores to be carried out in Adibatla, Turkamyanjal and Ibrahimpatnam Municipality on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, KTRRao informed that villages in State witnessed development and said no other State can compete with Telangana in terms of development. Every village is now provided with proper amenities, he said. KTR also said women had to walk long distances for drinking water but now drinking water being provided to every house in the State through Mission Bhagiratha. All this was possible due to the infrastructure development done by the Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he added. IT Minister further said that TRS government gave Rs 50 thousand crores of funds under Rythu Bandhu scheme and provided reimbursement to PG students.

MP Komatreddy Venkat Reddy, District Additional Collector Pratik Jain, ZP Chairperson Theegala Anita Reddy, DCCB Chairman Manohar Reddy and others were present.