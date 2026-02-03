Hypothyroidism – An evidence-based approach towards it’s homeopathic management

Bengaluru It is estimated that about 200 million people in the world suffer from thyroid dysfunction. It’s prevalence in India is estimated to be higher than in the developed world. Some estimates put the prevalence at about 11% in India while it is about 5% in the developed world. This translates to a significant health burden globally and particularly for India. In addition, there are significant differences in the availability of testing centers where urban areas have a high concentration of these while large parts of the country may have very poor access to such facilities. Given this dichotomy it is likely that the current estimates do not adequate represent the number of patients and this number is likely to be much higher than the current estimates. Hypothyroidism (reduced activity of the thyroid gland) is perhaps the most common of all thyroid diseases.

Some of the symptoms of this condition are tiredness, dry skin, weight gain, hoarse voice, muscle weakness, muscle aches, thinning hair, memory problems, slowed heart rate, constipation, increased sensitivity to cold and some others. Often, symptoms are not apparent in the patient, and a diagnosis is made based on a thyroid function test. In some cases, a transient fluctuation in thyroid function may be diagnosed as hypothyroidism and such patients may unnecessarily be on hormone replacement. Potential patients should be careful to arrive at a diagnosis on their own based on a single marginally elevated reading.

At our practice, we manage quite a high number of patients of hypothyroidism, along with a range of other thyroid related disorders. Patients who have responded well to treatment from the clinics have recommended it and word of mouth is what drives most patients to the clinic. Whenever a disease is being managed in high numbers at our practice we try to evaluate our treatment protocols from time to time to ensure that patients are benefiting from the treatment and to improve our outcomes where we can. Since the clinical decision making for hypothyroidism is driven by the levels of the thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) in most of these cases, we used this as the outcome of interest. A data extraction form was designed for this and the data of all new patients with hypothyroidism was analyzed. The patients’ TSH readings on their first visit were noted and on subsequent visits while on homeopathic treatment protocols. Over the years, this analysis has included data of just under 2,100 patients and about half of them report a reduction (improvement) in their TSH readings on the first follow up.

The data includes a wide variety of patients from those who have recently been diagnosed, to those who have had the illness for decades, patients who are on no hormone replacement therapy and those who have been on it for years. Patients in almost all these categories were able to report an improvement in their readings even when homeopathy was added to their ongoing hormone replacement. These findings demonstrate an important therapeutic effect for patients who are reconciled to lifelong to hormone replacement. While better designed, higher quality studies needs to be undertaken this analysis provides important anecdotal evidence indicating the therapeutic benefit of the homeopathic treatment protocol used. The homeopathic medicines used for most of the patients were Ignatia Amara and Conium Maculatum. Many busy practices in India and all over the world are managing hypothyroidism and there are some published studies demonstrating their effectiveness. Focusing research activities in this important clinical area can make the evidence base for homeopathic management of hypothyroidism more robust and increase confidence amongst patients in seeking homeopathic management of this highly prevalent condition.

(The author Dr. Kushal Banerjee is Senior Consultant at Dr. Kalyan Banerjee’s Clinic)

New Delhi and Bengaluru)

