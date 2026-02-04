KTR lobs job failure salvo at Revanth; says jobless furious

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday demanded an apology by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not giving 2 lakh jobs as promised two years ago.

Rama Rao warned the Congress government that the anger of the unemployed youth in Telangana was reaching its breaking point after the Chief Minister shamelessly backed out of another guarantee he gave – providing two lakh jobs in the first year itself. Rao said that Revanth, who came to power through dishonest means by promising two lakh jobs in the first year of his term, is now having the PCC chief to claim that it was a five-year promise, and the youth were disgusted by this.

KTR said that if Priyanka Gandhi’s words, who came all the way from Delhi to say that the government should be overthrown if it failed to provide two lakh jobs in the first year, had been implemented, this deceitful government would have collapsed a year ago. KTR criticised the Congress government’s job recruitment process, stating that the CM, after giving appointment letters for 65,000 jobs that were in the final stages during KCR’s tenure and posing for photos, has completely given up on the process, resulting in ‘zero recruitment’ in Telangana.

It has become clear to everyone that the mudslinging campaign launched by Revanth against the BRS government, which had already filled 165,000 jobs, was all a pack of lies aimed at gaining power through deceit. He said that not only the unemployed youth but also their parents were condemning the incompetent and useless administration that hasn’t even issued notifications for ten thousand new jobs.

KTR said that the Telangana society was constantly observing how the Revanth government was filling its pockets through a series of scams after burying the job calendar. He warned that it would be a mistake to think that the four crore people of Telangana would remain silent and forget the deception perpetrated by the Chief Minister just because he has gone back on his promise of two lakh jobs.

He asserted that there was no question of forgiving the Chief Minister, even if he apologizes profusely or prostrates himself, for deceiving and betraying the unemployed youth of Telangana.

KTR said that all six guarantees were nothing but mere tricks, and all 420 promises were nothing but deception, and that the Revanth government, which had revealed its true nature, will surely face the wrath of the unemployed.

He added that every unemployed person, from Adilabad to Ashok Nagar Chowrasta, was ready to teach a lesson to the government for the deception in the name of Mega DSC and the betrayal regarding unemployment allowance.