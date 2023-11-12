KTR meets Guvvala Balraju, assures party support

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President K Taraka Rama Rao visited Achampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju who is undergoing treatment at Apollo after an alleged attack. KTR inquired about Balaraju's health condition from the doctors.

The minister has also met the family members of Guvvala Balaraju where he was briefed that Balraju was attacked because they are getting a huge popularity. KTR who assured party support said that Balaraju was the leader of Telangana who fought against many such attacks during the movement

KTR said that he would like to talk to the DGP of the state and take the necessary steps.

A clash took place between two groups late on Saturday night, which led to tension. MLA Guvvala Balaraju was injured in the clashes. Upon receiving the information, the police reached there and dispersed the activists.



