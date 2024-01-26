KTR not in right mental state, flays Seethakka

RajannaSircilla: Minister for Panchayat Raj Seethakka came down heavily on former minister and BRS MLA KT Rama Rao, saying that his mind was not working properly, and he was indulging in the destruction of politics.

Minister Seethakka visited Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada on Thursday.Later, speaking to the media, the Minister said that KTR was not able to lead the days without having power and he was behaving badly by the day.

“Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s arrogance is the reason for the BRS party’s debacle in the recent Assembly elections. Despite KCR being elected as an MLA, he is not coming to take oath which shows the arrogance of KCR,”Seethakka alleged.

The Minister suggested that KTR should work as the best opposition leader and give constructive suggestions to the State Government.She alleged that the previous government had diverted Rs1,200 crore of 16 months’ bills to be paid to the Sarpanchs. “This led to death by suicides by Sarpanchas due to delay in clearing the bills in the Panchayat Raj department,” she said.