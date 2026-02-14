KTR offers unconditional support to CPI in Kothagudem

Hyderabad : BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday offered unconditional support to the CPI in Kothagudem for the election of the chairperson and vice chairperson.

The BRS leader confirmed that he had spoken to CPI MLA Koonamneni Sambasiva Rao to extend his party’s support. Following the CPI’s victory in 25 seats and the BRS winning 10, Rama Rao made an open offer of cooperation to prevent political malpractices..

He stated that the primary intention is to stop the alleged loot in Singareni and create obstacles for both the BJP and Congress. As a secular party, BRS is willing to support the CPI openly to maintain local integrity. Rama Rao highlighted that such political cooperation has already emerged in Chennur and Kyaathanpally following the exposure of irregularities in coal operations.

He reaffirmed that BRS remains open to working with all secular forces to ensure that the ruling Congress and the BJP do not gain control over urban local bodies. This strategic alliance aims to protect democratic values and regional interests against centralising political forces.