KTR performs Puja at Pragati Bhavan, to file nomination in Siricilla today

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Ramarao is all set to file his nomination shortly in Siricilla. Before departing for Siricilla, he performed a special pooja at Pragati Bhavan.

The nomination is scheduled to take place at the Siricilla RDO office at 11:45 am. Following the nomination, Minister KTR will participate in road shows in Armor and Kodangal constituencies.

On the other hand, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will alo file the nomination for Gajwel and Kamareddy today. Most of the leaders from various parties also gearing up to file nomination today as it is the auspicious day.

The filing of nominations will end tomorrow followed by withdrawal of nominations from Sunday. The election will be held on November 30 followed by declaration of elections on December 3.







