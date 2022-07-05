KTR prods officials to rev up distribution of 2BHK houses

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Ram Rao on Monday asked the concerned officials to speed up the distribution process of 2BHK houses to the beneficiaries.

In a review meeting with the officials at the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) office in Nanakramguda, the concerned officials said that the construction of one lakh 2BHK is going on in the city and said that 60,000 houses have been completed.

KTR directed the GHMC officials to prepare necessary guidelines regarding the distribution of 60,000 2BHK houses within a week. He said that the guidelines must be formulated immediately in coordination with the officials of the State Housing Department. In order to formulate the guidelines, steps should be taken to ensure that the beneficiaries are selected by taking the comprehensive family survey information available with the State government.

KTR also asked the officials to ensure that every single 2BHK house provided by the government is allotted only to the homeless poor. He suggested the officials to form teams such as field-level identification and verification teams for the selection of beneficiaries.

There will be a meeting on the same issue in the coming next week and suggested the officials to be ready with the final guidelines and the necessary action regarding the distribution of houses, pointed KTR.

Senior officials of Municipal Administration, Housing and GHMC officials were present in the meeting.