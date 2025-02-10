KTR questions ‘inaction’ over attack on temple priest by fringe elements

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has questioned the inaction by the Telangana government over the attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple’s head priest C. S. Rangarajan.

The former minister took to ‘X’ on Monday, demanding an answer from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

He also slammed ‘protectors of Hinduism’ for their silence. “Chilkur temple chief priest and a great scholar Shri Rangarajan garu was attacked two days ago by fringe elements. Not a word from the protectors of Hinduism on this act of cowardice,” Rama Rao posted.

“There are videos of the attack and in two days did the Telangana govt do anything? Shame! Home minister? Chief minister? Anyone have answers?,” asked KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known.

Meanwhile, KTR along with other BRS leaders met Rangarajan at his residence. KTR expressed his anguish over the attack and said this indicates that the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating. The BRS leader said it was the responsibility of the state government to deal firmly with the perpetrators, no matter what is their agenda. He said when members of the Rangarajan family, who are engaged in the service of God, face this situation, one can imagine the plight of common people in the state. He demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and security for Rangarajan and his family members.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay said he spoke to Rangarajan over the phone on Sunday to check on his well-being after the attack. “Praying for his strength and assured him of any support needed,” the BJP leader posted on ‘X’.

Members of a group trying to establish their own version of ‘Ram Rajya’ manhandled Rangarajan at his residence adjacent to Chilkur Balaji Temple at Chilkur in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad on February 7.

The head priest lodged a complaint with Moinabad police on Sunday. The police arrested Veera Raghava Reddy and were on the lookout for others.

According to the complaint filed by Rangarajan, about 20 persons clad in black barged into Rangarajan's house and manhandled him. The videos of the assault on the priest went viral on social media. In one of the videos, a person can be seen thrashing the priest.

Chilkur Balaji Temple, popularly known as ‘Visa Balaji Temple’, is a well-known shrine at Chilkur in Moinabad mandal near Hyderabad. It is popular among devotees aspiring to go abroad for higher education and jobs.

Temples Protection Movement convener Soundararajan, who is the father of Rangarajan, stated that a few individuals who proclaimed themselves as the descendants of the Ikshwaku clan and wanted to form Ram Rajya attacked Rangarajan. He said they created private armies to punish people who did not accept their mission or agenda and did not understand the concept of Constitutional Rama Rajya. The head priest of Chilukur Balaji Temple declined to get associated with them.

“They seriously manhandled my son Shri Rangarajan who is also Archaka of Shri Chilkur Balaji Diety. They landed blows on him in our house at Chilkur which is adjacent to Shri Chilkur Balaji temple premises on Feb 7 Friday,” Soundararajan said in a statement.

He said Rangarajan filed a complaint with the police, who are investigating the matter. “The police have been requested to go deep into the matter and identify the elements who are supporting them directly and indirectly,” said Soundararajan.



