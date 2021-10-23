KTR, Raja Singh indulge in Twitter war

Minister KT Rama Rao and BJP MLA Raja Singh took swipes at each other on micro-blogging site Twitter over development of Old City.

Considering the promises made by the minister KT Rama Rao in the assembly to develop Old City, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh asked Rama Rao to tour in Old City on his two-wheeler to see the development that happened.

.@KTRTRS Ji let's take a ride on my bullet across #Goshamahal Constituency and old city you will have the 1st hand experience of the development that happened. What say? #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/AHPiQM4CxB — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) October 16, 2021





In a counter, Rama Rao asked the MLA to learn the views of public on fuel prices hike. "Why don't you go to petrol bunk and find out what people are saying about hike in petrol and diesel prices? Also stop at a household and enquire with them on how LPG cylinder prices are going up," the minister tweeted.





Why don't you go to petrol bunk & find out what people are saying about hike in Petrol & Diesel prices?



Also stop at a household & enquire with them on how LPG cylinder prices are going up?



GDP ⬆️ = Gas, Diesel, Petrol Suna Hi Hoga?



Ab Yeh Jhumle bandh Karo, Kaam se Dil Jeeto https://t.co/0vhy4BYjyX — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 23, 2021



