KTR releases Kakatiya Fest logo, posters

Warangal: Finally, the Kakatiya Festival is all set to return to Warangal on July 7. It's been a decade since the government had organized the fest which manifests the culture and heritage of the Kakatiya Dynasty that was embellished seven centuries ago. The last time the fest was organized was in 2012 when N Kiran Kumar Reddy was the chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh. Surprisingly, in their own governance, the people in Telangana didn't see the fest happening in the last eight years.

On Tuesday, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao launched the Logo and wall poster of the Kakatiya Festival, christened as Kakatiya Saptaham along with the Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Archaeology V Srinivas Goud, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Although it was clear that the descendent of Kakatiya lineage Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo, also known as Bastar Maharaj based in Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) is to inaugurate the weeklong festival, the government is yet to finalise the schedule of the cultural fiesta.

Meanwhile, rumour mills are actively raising doubts over the conduct of the fest due to lack of coordination between the Warangal West MLA Vinay Bhaskar and East MLA Nannapuneni Narender. It's said that both the MLAs can't see eye to eye, hence, it could have an impact on the arrangements.

Narender is planning to welcome Bhanj Deo in a grand manner. He has plans to welcome Bhanj Deo with 10,000 artists from the historic Bhadrakali temple to Fort Warangal. It's learnt that KTR is to attend the valedictory function on July 13. But it's not clear whether Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the fest or not.