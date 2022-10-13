KTR resents move to impose Hindi language in educational centres

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the recommendation of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah could take the country backwards in terms of development.

Rama Rao wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly opposing the move to make Hindi a medium of instruction in all technical and non-technical educational institutions including Central universities. The Committee of Parliament on Official Language headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah recommended that Hindi be made the medium of instruction in the technical and non-technical educational institutes.

Stating that the recommendation was unconstitutional, the Minister demanded the recommendation to be withdrawn. In his letter to the PM, KTR has detailed the far reaching disastrous impact of the unconstitutional recommendation on the future of current and future generations, the division it could draw between various parts of India, and other crucial aspects.

There is nothing called Raj Bhasha in the country and this was also cleared in the Constitution of India. Rao alleged that indirect imposition of Hindi was ruining lives of crores of youngsters. He said that students who pursue education in regional languages were losing out on Central government job opportunities as questions in qualifying tests for the Central jobs were in Hindi and English. There are around 20 Central recruitment agencies which conduct the exams in Hindi, English. UPSC conducts 16 recruitment exams for national posts in the two languages.

He said that job announcements from Central recruiting agencies are scarce and the limited recruitment drives were discriminatory against the students who pursued education in regional languages. He has termed this injustice against crores of youngsters eagerly aspiring for jobs.

Rama Rao requested the Prime Minister to conduct the exams in regional languages for the benefit of the job aspirants. Besides, in this highly competitive globalized world, the recommendation of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah could take us backwards in terms of the nation's development, the Minister said.

Pointing at the huge non-Hindi speaking population in India, he said that the central government's move to make Hindi mandatory will lead to socio-economic divisions in our country.