KTR rolls out property tax relief for ST entrepreneurs

Hyderabad: Telangana State IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao has announced that property tax payment would be exempted for units set up under the CM ST Entrepreneurship and Innovation Scheme in the State.

Speaking at the CMSTEIS and MSME scheme Asset Distribution programme here on Monday, the Minister said that since the inception of the scheme in 2017, 300 ST candidates were trained at ISB.

Of these, 95 candidates were sanctioned assistance of Rs.108.03 crore to set up their units. Another 77 candidate's proposal was at present under bank assistance sanction stage.

These apart, assistance was being extended to ST MSME units by TRICOR.

He stressed that there was no better time to be an entrepreneur appealed to budding ST entrepreneurs make good use of the opportunities being extended by the State Government. KTR said that China's focus was on development and competing with the best countries and India was plagued with communal and religion disturbances.

He took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on Telangana at a public meeting here on Sunday.

Political tourists were coming to the State and seek opportunities to dethrone the Chief Minister from power. But when challenged to name one BJP-ruled State which had fared better than Telangana in the last nine years, they remained silent, KTR said.

In nine years, the Minister said that Telangana's Per capita income increased from Rs. 1.24 lakh to Rs.3.17 lakh and the State ranked number one. Yet, the political tourists do not acknowledge or speak about Telangana's achievements, he said.

He also said that Telangana had upgraded 3,146 Girijanthandas and gudems into Panchayats and water tankers, trolleys and all other facilities provided in the new panchayats.

KTR complimented the ST entrepreneurs and wanted them to help the budding entrepreneurs in districts and inspire them. He also urged them to visit T-Hub, T- Works and We-Hub and explore all opportunities to scale up their business. The ST Finance Corporation was extending loans on subsidy to the ST entrepreneurs, he added.