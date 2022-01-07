KTR, Satyavathi distribute sarees to Anganwadi staff

Hyderabad: Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday distributed handloom sarees to Anganwadi and ASHA workers in the State at Pragathi Bhavan along with Tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod. KTR gave away sarees to the Anganwadi staff. He launched jute bag manufacturing by transgenders. The government took this decision after hiking salaries thrice and giving 30 percent PRC to them.



The government will offer handloom sarees to all Anganwadi staff, including teachers and ayas in Telangana. There are 67,411 Anganwadi teachers and ayas working in the centres across the State. With the government decision, all workers will get same sarees. As part of promotion of handloom sarees in the State and to provide more work to workers, the government decided to give handloom sarees to the Anganwadi workers and ayas. Already, the government offered two sarees to the Anganwadi staff. They will now get one more sari. There are 31,711 main Anganwadi centres and 3,989 mini-Anganwadi centres in the State.