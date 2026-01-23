KTR Says He Will Cooperate Fully With SIT Probe

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday said he would appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as many times as required in connection with the alleged phone-tapping case, asserting that there was nothing to fear as he had done no wrong.

Speaking at a press conference at Telangana Bhavan ahead of his scheduled appearance before the SIT, KTR alleged that the inquiry was being used as a political tool to divert public attention from the Congress government’s failures.

He accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of indulging in political vendetta and claimed that the phones of opposition leaders, including ministers, were being tapped. According to KTR, the SIT probe was aimed at deflecting focus from unfulfilled election promises, including the implementation of six guarantees, and from the alleged Singareni coal scam.

“We will not spare the Chief Minister who has deceived four crore people. We will fight until we remove the Congress from power,” he said, adding that he was prepared to answer every question posed by the SIT.

KTR maintained that such cases and inquiries were not new to the BRS leadership and said the party would continue to question what it described as the government’s incompetence. He also rejected allegations linking him to the case, calling them an attempt to tarnish his reputation through “petty politics”.