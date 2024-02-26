KTR sees Revanth’s hand in attack on scribe

Hyderabad: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was behind the attack on journalist Shankar, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday asserted that the Congress leader has to take full responsibility of any attack on scribe in near future.

KTR visited residence of Shankar, who was injured in the attack by ‘Congress goons.’ Rao said Shankar was attacked for bringing out issue of land-grabbing related to farmers in Kodangal. While Shankar was fearlessly trying to bring out truth, the government was trying to eliminate him using the police; fortunately it failed.

Rao warned if attacks on Shankar continue, the party would take up the issue and hold big protests. He expressed anguish that tens of thousands of Congress goondas, who had come with arms to attack Shankar in the last few days, had tried to kill him. However, the locals and CCTV cameras proved that their conspiracy did not work, he said.

The BRS leader accused the government of attacking Shankar when the CM could not tolerate questions raised by him. He charged that despite attack on Shankar, the local police showed negligence and bias by not registering a case of attempted murder. He urged the DGP to act impartially in the issue.