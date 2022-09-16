KTR slams BJP's double standards on freebies

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K T Rama Rao came down heavily on the BJP and alleged that the saffron party was indulging in double standards on 'freebies'.

Referring to the promises made by State BJP president Bandi Sanjay during his Praja Sangrama Yatra on free houses, education and health in Telangana, KTR said, "The stupidity of State BJP is stupendous. While Vishwa Guru says NO Freebies, this joker MP promises Free Education, Health and Houses," tweeted KTR.

The TRS leader posted a newspaper clipping about Bandi Sanjay's promises, which TRS believes to go against the stand taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against freebies.

"Isn't BJP governing this Nation? Who is stopping you from legislating in parliament on Free Houses, Education and Health for the entire Country," asked Rao. The leader said that TRS would vote in Parliament for free education, free healthcare and free 2BHK housing for the poor people of 28 states in India. He demanded the PM to bring in legislations in Parliament in line with his State BJP's promises.