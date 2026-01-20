KTR slams Centre’s ‘delay tactics’ over mega loom cluster in Sircilla

BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Monday condemned the deliberate delay and discriminatory approach of the BJP led Central Government in sanctioning a Mega Power Loom Cluster for Sircilla, calling it a political vendetta against Telangana and its weaving community.

K T Rama Rao has written a strongly worded letter to Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, exposing the Centre’s persistent apathy despite Sircilla fulfilling every eligibility norm under the Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development Scheme (CPCDS). He stated that the demand for a Mega Power Loom Cluster for Sircilla was not new but has been pending for over a decade. He recalled that he had addressed multiple letters to the Centre and held several personal meetings with Union Ministers over the last twelve years. “Despite meeting Central Ministers nearly ten times and submitting detailed reports, the Centre failed to take a positive decision. What is the real reason behind keeping Sircilla’s file aside?” he questioned.

Recalling his meetings with leaders ranging from the late Arun Jaitley to Smriti Irani and the present Minister, K T Rama Rao said that even Central teams had confirmed Sircilla’s eligibility under CPCDS norms. “If merit is not the issue, then why this continued neglect? Is Telangana being punished for political reasons?” he asked, alleging that the Centre’s conduct amounts to open discrimination against Telangana weavers.

He pointed out that the region houses over 30,000 power looms and provides a livelihood to thousands of families. He criticised the Centre for sanctioning Mega Clusters to regions in other states with far lower capacity and workforce, while denying the same to Sircilla despite its proven strength.

“The problem is not lack of merit; the problem is the BJP’s political hostility towards Telangana,” he asserted. He further explained that the BRS government led by KCR had completed all preparatory work for the Mega Cluster, including land allocation, uninterrupted power and water supply, single-window clearances, and state-level incentives. “Keeping the proposal pending without citing any technical or financial reason is nothing but administrative arrogance,” he said.

K T Rama Rao accused BJP MPs and Union Ministers from Telangana of completely failing to protect the interests of the state. “Despite Telangana electing eight BJP MPs and having representation in the Union Cabinet, they have failed to even voice the agony of Sircilla’s weavers. They have been reduced to mere ceremonial showpieces,” he alleged. He claimed that BJP leaders use Telangana only for votes, not for securing development or funds, demanding that the forthcoming Union Budget must officially announce the Sircilla Mega Power Loom Cluster to end the decade long injustice.