KTR slams Congress for ‘goondaism’ in municipal polls

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Congress party resorted to goondaism during the municipal elections, BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Monday condemned the attacks on BRS leaders during the indirect elections and said the people of Telangana would teach the party a befitting lesson.

The BRS working president condemned Congress's goondaism in municipal elections stating that there were kidnappings, attacks, conspiracy to grab posts with illegal votes.

Today's developments were evidence of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, he alleged. The MLCs and MPs trying to register fake votes in the name of ex-officio votes and get more posts is a stain on democracy.

The DGP should take immediate action against police officers, who have become Congress stooges, demanded the BRS leader. He also demanded the State Election Commission to take action against officers who postponed the election of chairpersons under pressure from Congress leaders.

KTR said that it was deplorable that the government and police forces, who should respect the verdict given by the people, were acting like goons by obstructing them. He expressed anger over the attempts to kidnap the elected representatives of the people by the MPs and MLAs and the attacks that are being carried out here and there.

KTR criticised the way the police acted in many towns like Thorrur, Jangaon, Kaytanapalli and Kagaznagar across the state. He criticised the Congress party's attempt to kidnap candidates in many towns by obstructing the police forces and reflecting the 'Gunda Raj' of the Congress.

He was furious that the officials and the police have joined hands with the leaders of the ruling party and trampled the election code of conduct. He lashed out at the fact that ministers and MLAs were directly interfering in the selection process of chairmen through illegal methods. He said that it is a stain on democracy to register fake votes and get more positions in the name of ex-officio votes.

KTR highlighted the atrocities committed in the selection of the chairmen of municipalities. He expressed his anger that Congress leaders had misused the police machinery in many places and committed threats, party changes and attacks.