KTR smells a secret pact between Revanth & Modi

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday alleged that there was a secret deal between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi which would put Telangana’s future in danger.

The BRS leader also alleged that the Chief Minister was acting on behest of PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking at the Telangana Bhavan during a party joining programme, Rama Rao charged that the so-called rivalry between Congress and BJP was a façade, while in reality both parties were united in betraying Telangana.

Turning his fire on the Chief Minister, Rao mocked what he called Revanth Reddy’s ‘scissors politics’. He remarked that Revanth carried a pair of scissors in his pocket and was eager to cut ribbons for buildings constructed during the BRS government. “He should be careful while carrying those scissors,” KTR quipped, adding that the Osmania University buildings inaugurated on Monday were laid down during KCR’s tenure. The distorted manner, in which Revanth speaks, he said, only made people laugh, and when compared to past Chief Ministers, people were cursing him.

KTR accused Revanth Reddy of conspiring to damage the Kaleshwaram project alleging that under the instructions of Modi and Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister was working to divert Godavari waters downstream towards Andhra Pradesh and eventually to Tamil Nadu.

“That is why Revanth holds a grudge against Kaleshwaram,” KTR charged, describing it as part of a larger plot dictated by the Centre. He also held Congress squarely responsible for the ongoing urea crisis. He criticised Revanth Reddy for holding meetings with film personalities while farmers were in distress.

He ridiculed BJP MPs for justifying the shortage by citing ‘Operation Sindoor’ and China, asking whether India was at war with China. “Instead of holding Revanth accountable, the BJP is shielding him,” he said.

KTR appealed to the people reminding them that under KCR’s decade of governance, crises like the urea shortage had never occurred. “Congress has failed to fulfil even a single election promise in the last 20 months. If you dislike their governance, then in the coming local body elections, give your verdict against them,” he urged.