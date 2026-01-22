KTR smells rat over Cong’s secret parleys with Greenko

Hyderabad: Alleging blatant double standards by the Congress government over the Davos engagements and calling upon people to decisively defeat the Congress in the upcoming municipal elections, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that voting for Congress was nothing but granting approval for the scrapping of districts.

Speaking during an informal media interaction at Telangana Bhavan, KTR said while the Congress labels the Formula-e issue as a “scam” in Hyderabad, the same government is holding meetings with Greenko in Davos.

“On one hand they accuse us of wrongdoing, and on the other they sit across the table with the same company in Davos. Are agreements being signed there? Are backroom deals being discussed?” he questioned.

KTR asked whether the government was trying to protect Greenko by ‘carrying bags’, or whether threats were being issued to extract money in return for withdrawing cases. He pointed out that ministers were meeting several people in Davos, including an Andhra Pradesh BJP MP, and said such actions raise serious questions about the Congress government’s intentions and credibility.

On the ‘Future City’ proposal, KTR said a project with no real future was being pushed at the cost of the twin cities’ existence and demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy answer the concerns of locals, particularly in Secunderabad, where public protests are underway.

KTR also renewed his demand for an inquiry into Singareni by a sitting judge, stating that the BRS has no objection to an investigation from any point in time, including from 2014. He questioned the silence of ministers on the issue and demanded clarity on controversial rules introduced by the government.