KTR stresses on cleanliness in Bhongir

Yadadri_Bhongir: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Municipal Minister KTR appealed to the people to pay attention to cleanliness sanitation. He said Gandhiji gave high priority to cleanliness. We are observing this day as Swachh Day to pay true homage to him, the Minister said.

Ministers KTR and Jagadish Reddy laid the foundation stone for the development programmes in Bhongir Municipality on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Minister KTR said that the appearance of Bhongir will change after the completion of the Yadadri Temple. An MMTS train is coming to the area and expansion of roads in Bhongir will start at the earliest. He stressed on increasing the number of existing litter collection autos from 18 to 35.

He stressed on the need of footpaths in Bhongir and added that the government is designing master plan for every town. Devotees visit Yadadri in lakhs every year, In this connection devotees inevitably come to Bhuvanagiri, in view of this , special attention should be paid to sanitation in Bhongir.

Construction of a large number of toilets should be done in Bhongir town in the interest of people, he emphasised. The State government is providing funds to municipalities and villages. Telangana is in the forefront of neatness and Telangana has topped the list three times in a row in Swacch Bharat.

KTR said that Telangana municipalities should be an ideal for the country. CM KCR's aspiration is that municipalities should develop in all aspects. Several development and welfare programs are going on in the state under the leadership of CM KCR, the Minister said. He described new municipal act as inspirational and TRS government bringing laws as citizen centric.

Stating there is a possibility of buying oxygen in future, he informed that the government is taking steps to increase greenery in the cities to make Telangana a healthy state. He reminded that that there were only 50 nurseries before the formation of Telangana but at present there are over 1300 nurseries in 142 municipalities. He was accompanied by Bhongir MLA P.Shekar Reddy , Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha , MLAs Gadhari Kishore, Chirumarhi Lingaiah, MLC A Krishna Reddy.