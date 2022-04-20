KTR takes on Centre over institutes sanctioned for TS

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday trained his guns yet again against the Centre. Taking to Twitter, he took a jibe at both Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the contribution of Centre to the State of Telangana when compared to the other States.

Sharing the tweet ofG Kishan Reddy and a chart of institutions sanctioned by the Centre to other States and sanctioned to Telangana, KTR tweeted, "Congratulations to Kishan Reddy Ji, Cabinet Minister in NPA Govt on bringing a prestigious national institute to the state", he said.

He tweeted more stating, "Oh wait!! As usual, the PM of Gujarat decided that it should move to Jamnagar The saga of Modi Ji's discrimination against Telangana goes on unabated".

In a first, G Kishan Reddy tweeted that "The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India intends to establish Global Cemtre of Traditional Medicine at Hyderabad".



He added, "It is my strong belief that the setting up of Global Centre in Hyderabad wi;ll benefit the City and the State".



The chart shared by KTR states that 7 Indian Institute of Managments (IIMs) were sanctioned to other states but for Telangana it is 0. It also showed that 7 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) sanctioned to other states but none sanctioned to Telangana.



It showed that 2 Indian Institute of Science and Reseach (IISER) were sanctioned to other states But Telangana has none.

The Centre has sanctioned 16 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) to other states but 0 for Telangana. 4 National Institute of Designed were sanctioned to other states but still 0 for the State of Telangana. 157 Medical Colleges sanctioned to other states but Telangana was left behind with 0.

Last but not least, 84 Navodaya Educational Institutes were sanctioned to other States apart from Telangana.

On Tuesday, KTR came down heavily on the BJP and questioned whether the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is above the Law.



KTR responded to a report where VHP threatening to launch a battle against the Delhi police if any action was taken against its activists in connection with Hanuman Jayanthi procession violence in Jahangirpuri.

Responding to the report, KTR tweeted whether the VHP is above the Law. Tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah, KTR questioned, whether Shah would tolerate such outrageous nonsense against the Delhi police.

KTR Tweeted, "Are these guys above the law of the land & IPC Home Minister Amit Shah Ji?".

In an another tweet KTR questioned, "Will you tolerate such outrageous nonsense against Delhi police which reports to you directly?".

It is to mention here that the VHP issued the threat after police registered an FIR against the organisers for taking out the procession without permission and arrested a local VHP leader.

KTR taking a jibe at the NDA government tweeted, "Should we call this NDA Govt or NPA Govt ? For Bhakts NPA Non performing Asset".