KTR terms Shah's anti-farmer KCR remarks as joke of the century

Hyderabad: Taking exception to the remarks made by the Union Home Minister Amit Shahthat the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was an anti-farmer, the TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that Shah's comments were the joke of the century.

The IT Minister said that the Centre had copied programmes like Rythu Bandhu, which came from KCR's mind, and renamed it as PM Kisan. "Who copied KCR's brainchild Rythu Bandhu and rebranded it as PM-Kisan? Who apologised to the farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over farm laws, after losing 700 valuable lives?" said Rama Rao.

Rao said that Amit Shah was criticising CM KCR for not joining the Central government's Fasal Bima Yojana. He recalled the Gujarat government had also rejected the same and withdrew from the scheme. "Tell me how this scheme, which does not benefit the farmers of your own State Gujarat, will benefit the State of Telangana," asked Rao suggesting Amit Shah to leave the 'meaningless hypocrisy'.

The TRS leader also targeted the Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on carrying the footwear of Amit Shah during his visit to the state. Taking to Twitter and sharing a video of a Telangana BJP president, Rao said, "The Telangana society is observing the Gujarat Gulams who are carrying slippers of Delhi bigwigs and the leader who was giving the rulers at the Centre sleepless nights by raising issues concerning people. The Telangana society was ready to disprove the efforts to demean its self-respect and protect self-esteem.