KTR, the future Chief Minister of Telangana: deputy speaker goud

Deputy speaker Padma Rao Goud on Thursday termed the minister KT Rama Rao as the future Chief Minister of Telangana and said that he would soon take up the CM post.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of railway employees offices, Padma Rao Goud said that KT Rama Rao would become Chief Minister very shortly. "I am congratulating the future CM," said Goud while concluding his speech. He also urged KT Rama Rao not to neglect the issues of railway employees once he became the CM.

Later, KT Rama Rao who addressed the event did not respond to the comments of the deputy speaker.

During the event, Minister Gangula Kamalakar also said that KT Rama Rao has all the qualifications to become the Chief Minister of the state.

Rumours have it that the Chief Minister would announce the TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao as the Chief Minister and several party leaders have already expressed their support in favour of making KT Rama Rao CM.