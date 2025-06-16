Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
KTR to depose before ACB today
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao will on Monday appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which is probing the irregularities...
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao will on Monday appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which is probing the irregularities surrounding the Formula E Race that was hosted in Hyderabad when Rao was a minister. The agency issued summons to Rao asking him to appear for a fresh round of questioning at 10 am on Monday. The investigating agency had earlier summoned him for inquiry on May 28. However, Rao was on a foreign tour around that time.
The BRS leader had earlier attended the ACB and Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiry on the Formula E Race case. KTR was grilled for seven hours on January 8.
The ACB is probing irregularities to the tune of Rs 55 crore. Apart from the BRS leader, IAS officer Arvind Kumar and former HMDA engineer BLN Reddy are the other accused in the scam.