KTR to direct TRS general secretaries on state political scenario

TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao
Highlights

  • KTR to hold meeting with TRS general secretaies today
  • He will also guide them on the programmes to be undertaken by the party

TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao will convene a meeting with the TRS general secretaries here at Telangana Bhavan at 2 pm.

The minister will direct them on the state political scenario, construction of district party offices, party membership registration, insurance workers and ensuing Huzurabad by-poll.

He will also guide them on the programmes to be undertaken by the party in the future and how to respond to the opposition and more

