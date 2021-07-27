KTR to direct TRS general secretaries on state political scenario
- KTR to hold meeting with TRS general secretaies today
- He will also guide them on the programmes to be undertaken by the party
TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao will convene a meeting with the TRS general secretaries here at Telangana Bhavan at 2 pm.
The minister will direct them on the state political scenario, construction of district party offices, party membership registration, insurance workers and ensuing Huzurabad by-poll.
He will also guide them on the programmes to be undertaken by the party in the future and how to respond to the opposition and more
