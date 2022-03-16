KTR to tour in Karimnagar tomorrow, lay stone for various development works

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao will be touring in Karimnagar tomorrow, said BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar.

During a press conference, Gangula Kamalakar said that KT Rama Rao will lay foundation stone for various development works that will be taken up at a cost of Rs 615 crore. Besides, the minister will also lay stone for the Manair river front works similarly like Sabarmati at a cost of Rs 410 crore.

Kamalakar added that the works related to tenders are nearing completion and measures are being taken up to complete the Manair river front works in the next 18 months. He also said that the works will be undertaken with the corporation funds of Rs 615 crore on war-footing. "Karimnagar city is being turned as second city after Hyderabad with the help of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and minister KT Rama Rao," Kamalakar said.

The TRS government has showcased the developments within six years that have not made in the last 50 years, Kamalakar added.