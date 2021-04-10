KTR to tour in Warangal on April 12

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will be touring Warangal on April 12. The minister will lay the foundation for several development works and also inaugurate the completed projects under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

The minister held a review meeting with Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod along with Government Chief Whip Dassam Vinay Bhaskar and former Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao on Friday.

In the meeting, the ministers told KT Rama Rao about the decisions taken in the recent meeting and the progress of various projects. Errabelli Dayakar Rao said a total of 95,000 tap connections had been given as the GWMC decided to supply drinking water to each household from this Ugadi.

Errabelli directed the municipal authorities to make sure to give tap connections to all houses and provide tap connections for a fee of Re 1 for the families (below poverty line) living in the slums. An estimated Rs 1,000 crore were spent under Mission Bhagiratha scheme under GWMC limits.