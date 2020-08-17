KTR to visit flood-hit areas and interact with people in Warangal town on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao would visit flood affected areas and interact with people in Warangal town on Tuesday. He would reach Warangal by helicopter at 9.30 am.

After aerial review of the flood affected areas in the town, the minister would visit to the inundated areas, rehabilitation centers in the city by road and interact with the affected people.

Later, the Minister would review with the ministers E Rajender, E Dayakar Rao, Satyawathi Rathod, Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MPs, MLAs, Mayor, KUDA Chairman and other public representatives.

KTR would be travelling to areas like Arts College Grounds, Nayeem Nagar Drainage area, Sammaiah Nagar, Kothur Nala, Peddammagadda Nala, PMSSY Hospital, Grace Market, Enumamula (via Pochamma Maidan, Kashibugga), Kashibugga, Venkataramana Junction, Mills Colony, Chintal Flyover, Fort Road, Petrol Bunk, Rangasaipet, Khammam Road, Hunter Road, nala near Santoshi Mata temple, Potana Road, Mulugu Road, Alankar Bridge, SBH Colony. He would have a review meeting at NIT auditorium.