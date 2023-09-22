KTR: TS 2-BHK initiative unmatched by any State; lashes out at Oppn parties

Hyderabad: Asserting that the Telangana government’s initiative of constructing double bedroom houses was unmatched by any other State, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday urged people not to get carried away by promises being made by leaders coming from New Delhi and Karnataka.

Lashing out at the Opposition parties, he said that such leaders never cared for welfare and development of people when they were in power. As a part of the second phase of the double bedroom housing programme, a total of 13,300 13houses were distributed in GHMC limits by KTR. He handed over pattas to the beneficiaries after inaugurating the housing colony at Dundigal in the Quthbullapur constituency.

The minister said there was no other leader who loved the poor, farmers and dalits more than Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the country. Taking a dig at the Congress and BJP leaders visiting the State, he said ‘leaders from different parties start coming to you just before the elections. All they do is make false promises; I request you to be cautious and don’t fall into their trap’, he added.

Rao said the State takes pride in the double-bedroom housing scheme that has no parallel across the country. The total cost of one lakh double-bedroom house units being constructed in Hyderabad was about Rs 9,700 crore, but their market value was nearly Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore.

He said the government was giving houses free to underprivileged people. The government was set to allocate 13,300 double-bedroom houses at eight locations in the city on during the day.

With this distribution of 30,000 houses got completed; the balance of 70,000 houses would also be distributed soon, said Rao. The 2BHK housing programme in Telangana was the largest slum redevelopment programme for any city in the country, he added.

The minister highlighted that the houses were being allocated to beneficiaries who were deserving. Officials were maintaining complete transparency in the process. No public representatives have a say in the process which involves computer-based draws, he added. KTR thanked the GHMC officials for their tireless commitment to the ambitious project.

The minister said none of the Congress or BJP-led State governments had taken up a housing programme where the poor are allotted free houses.

He stated that the Congress and BJP leaders were also on the beneficiary list and were receiving the double-bedroom ‘dignity’ houses.