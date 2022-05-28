KTR: UK, Davos trip extremely productive

Hyderabad: The 10-day trip of Telangana delegation led by IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao to the UK and to the World Economic Forum concluded successfully on Friday. He attended series of meetings, interacted with top executives of global corporations and participated in panel discussions.

KTR tweeted, "An extremely productive trip comes to an end! It's a fruitful & fulfilling 10-day trip to UK & @wef Davos 45 Business Meetings 4 Round Table Meetings 4 Panel Discussions. Over Rs 4,200 crore of Investments A big thanks to my team & Telangana diaspora for making it a huge success."

He said the primary aim of the trip is to showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies and bringing investments to the State, thereby creating more employment opportunities to youth.

Several companies have come forward to invest in Telangana after their meetings with KTR. The Telangana pavilion at WEF, set up with a slogan "India welcomes the world, Telangana First Stop," has been very attractive and completely stood out from the rest, he said.

Apart from attending formal business meetings, KTR participated in panel discussions and impressed a large audience of global executives with his grasp of major contemporary issues. On the last day of the trip, German auto parts maker ZF announced to inaugurate its newest facility centre in Hyderabad. The ZF facility centre, which was constructed at Nanakramguda at a cost of about Rs 322 crore, will be inaugurated on June 1. The proposed facility will create job opportunities for about 3,000 people.