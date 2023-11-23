KTR urges people to elect Sathish Kumar again

Karimnagar: BRS working president KTR participated in a road show at Mulkanur village of Bhimadevarapalli mandal along with Husnabad BRS candidate MLA V Sathish Kumar and Husnabad BRS election in-charge Peddi Reddy.

Sathish Kumar said people elected him as MLA for two terms in 2014 and 2018 and developed the constituency and appealed to people elect as BRS MLA for the third time.

Peddi Reddy said that people should not be fooled by the words of the opposition party leaders. Telangana people are now getting the fruits of development and called upon all the people to vote for the Car symbol and let Sathish Kumar win with a huge majority.

KTR said that Husnabad MLA Satish Kumar has brought funds worth Rs 9,076 crore at the rate of Rs 1,000 crore per year in the last nine and a half years, he gave a progress report and asked people to elect him again with a huge majority.

Sathish Kumar is a good man, completed the Gauravelli project to remove drought from Husnabad. He has given the highest compensation to the land dwellers which is not given anywhere in the country, he said.

KTR asked that the Congress party is now asking for one chance. During the Congress regime there was no electricity, people seen burning motors, exploding transformers, agriculture did not work, industries were closed and Congress leaders saying three hours of electricity is enough.

BJP Prime Minister Modi said that he will bring black money and distribute it to all the people, but the Prime Minister has faked and everything is made costly.