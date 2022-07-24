KTR's birthday celebrated on grand note in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The birthday celebrations of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao was held on the grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday.

TRS workers and leaders celebrated the birthday of their beloved leader by cutting cakes and distributing sweets.

Besides performing pujas in temples, fruits and bread were also distributed to the patients in hospitals.

On the occasion, some of the party leaders extended financial support to the needy people as part of 'Gift a Smile' programme.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao participated in birthday celebrations held in different areas of the town. Besides performing special prayers in Venkateshwara temple, he distributed study material to youth preparing for various competitive examinations at the district library and fruits and new clothes to the inmates of an old age home.

Mayor also planted saplings in pharmacy college premises near the municipal water filter bed.

Single window chairman, Nandimedaram of Dharmaram mandal of Peddapalli district, Mutyala Balaram Reddy donated Rs 5,000 to TRS women wing manda president Devi Lavanya for the education of her children.

Vemulawada municipal canceller, Goli Mahesh offered Kode Mokku in Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada.