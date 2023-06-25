KTR’s Delhi visit aimed at sealing BJP-BRS pact: Shabbir

Kamareddy: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Saturday alleged that the BJP and BRS parties have made a secret pact and that the visit of IT Minister K. Tarakarama Rao to Delhi was proof of that.

Addressing a press conference at the Kamareddy DCC office, Shabbir Ali said that the illegal relationship between BJP and BRS parties has been exposed and it has become clear that the two are one and the same. He questioned why Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or Minister KTR had never met Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Ministers when they came to the State, and why they had never given a memorandum seeking development funds.

“Today they say that they are meeting the ministers only for development funds. But the truth is that they have made a secret pact with the BJP,” he alleged.

Shabbir Ali also alleged that KTR’s visit to Delhi was also aimed to prevent the arrest of KCR’s daughter, Kavitha, in connection with the liquor scam.

“BJP leader Bandi Sanjay talking about KTR’s visit to Delhi is ridiculous. BJP leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about corruption in the Kaleshwaram project and other projects. The BJP leaders often claimed that the KCR family will be sent to jail for swindling public money. But not a single inquiry has been ordered and even Kavitha, who was questioned by the ED twice in the liquor scam, has been let free,” Shabbir Ali said.

He said that many BJP leaders have realised that the BJP has aligned with the BRS in Telangana and that their rivalry is fake.

“That’s why many leaders from BJP will join Congress soon. Their agenda has been exposed,” Shabbir Ali said.