KTR's UK Tour: Minister briefs Industrialists on business opportunities in Telangana

Telangana IT Minister KTR is touring the UK with the aim of attracting investment to Telangana. The IT Minister, who is touring the UK for the first time, is explaining the business opportunities in Telangana to companies there. Recently, Minister KTR, who attended two round table meetings organised by the United Kingdom Business Council had explained the incentives being provided by the Telangana government to industries and about the business and trade opportunities in Telangana.



He explained the policies brought in and the details of the huge investments that have come to Telangana so far with them. He said land, water, electricity and quality human resources were available in Telangana. Minister KTR said he warmly welcome companies investing in Telangana. Minister KTR reminded that Hyderabad is the most livable city in India and has received awards many times. "Apart from Information Technology, Hyderabad has become hot for life sciences, pharma biotechnology and aerospace defense," KTR said.



Minister KTR appealed that in the wake of decades of strong Indo-British trade and commerce ties, companies coming to invest should choose Telangana as their first priority, . During his visit, which will last till the 26th of this month, Minister KTR will meet with representatives of world-renowned companies and businessmen in the UK. He is also scheduled to meet with a number of industrialists today.