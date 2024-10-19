KU professor becomes Telangana University VC

Warangal: Prof. Yadagiri Rao of the Kakatiya University (KU) has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad, on Friday. The 59-year-old Rao, Professor in Public Administration, has been associated with the KU for the last 28 years. He has a teaching and research experience of 33 years. He had attended 46 national and international conferences. He published 10 books and guided four PDF, 21 Ph.D, and nine M.Phil students. Rao received the State Best Teacher Award from the Telangana Government in 2021. Rao has completed one major research project sponsored by the UGC. He held various positions such as UGC Unit Coordinating Officer, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences (Telangana University) etc.