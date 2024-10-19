Live
- RG Kar: Hunger strike by junior doctors enters day 15
- Bomb threat diverts Vistara flight to Frankfurt
- Uganda reports 49 new mpox cases
- South Korea to face Palestine in away World Cup qualifier in Amman
- Nepal's former Home Minister arrested over alleged cooperative fraud
- Telangana MLA receives Nude Video Call, complaint lodged
- NATO must not be party to war: Scholz
- US, Germany say Sinwar's death 'can create momentum to end conflict' in Gaza
- Yahya Sinwar died from gunshot to his head
- Zeeshan Siddique makes a cryptic statement after father Baba Siddique’s murder
Just In
KU professor becomes Telangana University VC
Highlights
Warangal: Prof. Yadagiri Rao of the Kakatiya University (KU) has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad, on Friday. The 59-year-old Rao, Professor in Public Administration, has been associated with the KU for the last 28 years. He has a teaching and research experience of 33 years. He had attended 46 national and international conferences. He published 10 books and guided four PDF, 21 Ph.D, and nine M.Phil students. Rao received the State Best Teacher Award from the Telangana Government in 2021. Rao has completed one major research project sponsored by the UGC. He held various positions such as UGC Unit Coordinating Officer, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences (Telangana University) etc.
