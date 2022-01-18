Kuchipudi troupe from coal town to perform at R-Day Parade in Delhi

Kothagudem: A proud moment for both Telagana and Kothagudem as a Kuchipudi dance troupe from the district has been selected to present dance performance at the prestigious Republic Day Parade in Delhi while all the dignitaries of the country including President of India and Prime Minister will be in attendance.

The Kuchipudi troupe comprising ten skilled dancers of Kothagudem have been selected for Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi on January 26. The credit for this feat goes to Madhurapantula Sita Lakshmi Prasad who runs a dance school Sri Durga Sai Nruthya Nikethan here in coal town Kothagudem. She trained the students with dedicated practice and enabled the troupe to make it to the national event.

The troupe was selected for taking part in the 'Vandebharatam Nrityotsav', a nation-wide dance competition organised by the Union Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Defence commemorating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to be held on the Republic Day.

The Kothagudem troupe is the only one of around 40 teams that will be part of the parade, to represent Kuchipudi dance form on Republic Day. From Telangana, two troupes have been selected for the parade, the other one is from Hyderabad. "It is a momentous occasion for us to perform in the prestigious Republic Day Parade in New Delhi in the presence of the President of India, Indian and foreign dignitaries. We are fortunate to be part of the celebrations when the nation celebrates its 75th anniversary of Independence", teacher Lakshmi Prasad said.

The team members Srinija Sriramula, Indrani Indu, Srikavya Dasari, Sumasmitha, Ankitha Tatapuri, Anjali, Sri Sravya, Manisha Ravula , Yamini and Geethika Bangari are having around 10 years of experience in the dance form got selected for Republic Day, she informed. Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy in his Twitter handle appreciated the dance teacher and her students' performance in grand finale describing it as an exemplary display, she said.

District Collector D Anudeep also appreciated the team and teacher at an event organised in Kothagudem, she said. Lakshmi Prasad thanked department of Language and Culture Director Mamidi Harikrishna for encouraging them for the programme.