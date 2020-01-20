KUDA funds for Kaloji Kalakshetram

Hanamkonda (Warangal Urban): Finally, the work on Kaloji Kalakshetram, a cultural centre in memory of renowned poet and Padma Vibhushan Kaloji Narayana Rao in Hanamkonda, to resume shortly.

It may be mentioned here that the construction of the Rs 50 crore cultural centre came to a grinding halt some time ago due to non-release of funds from the State government.

Speaking to the media persons here on Sunday, State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar said that the construction of the Kalakshetram was hit by cash crunch as the State government had to divert funds to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

"Now, the government is ready to release funds so that to complete the construction of cultural centre as early as possible," Vinod Kumar said.

He justified the government's decision to give priority to irrigation projects. "The State government wanted to complete the KLIP before the amendment of the Inter State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who has been to ensure irrigation facility, made KLIP possible," he said.

"KCR has the utmost respect for all the eminent personalities hailing from Warangal," Vinod Kumar said, referring to the University of Health

Sciences named after Kaloji Narayana Rao.

Earlier, Vinod Kumar along with Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar inspected the construction site of the Kalakshetram near bus station.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar said that the Chief Minister has directed to complete the Kalakshetram with the funds from Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA).

Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, Sahitya Akademi award winner and novelist Ampasayya Naveen, Kaloji Foundation President Nagilla Rama Sastry and KUDA Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy were among others present.