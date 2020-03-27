Kushaiguda: DCP Rakshitha inspects vegetable, fish markets

Kushaiguda: Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakshitha K Murthy inspected vegetable market here on Friday. She directed vendors to take steps to ensure customers don't face hardships.

She sensitized them on social distancing. Later, Rakshitha Murthy also visited fish market here. She said vendors should wear masks and maintain cleanliness. "Water and soap should be made available for customers. Customers should buy fish only after washing their hands," she added. Kushaiguda ACP Shiva Kumar, Lakshmi Narayana, Ramesh and others were present.