Lamabadis condemn malicious campaign against the community

Mahabubnagar: Tensions escalated on Monday as Lambadi (Banjara) community leaders in the district staged a strong protest condemning what they described as “malicious and false propaganda” by a few Chenchu and Adivasi leaders, including Soyam Babu Rao and Minister Seethakka.

They alleged that these leaders were deliberately spreading misinformation with a political agenda to undermine and remove the Lambada community from their constitutionally guaranteed reservation rights.

Addressing the media, prominent Banjara leader Ravinder Nayak launched a sharp attack on certain Adivasi leaders who, he said, had made humiliating and degrading remarks against Lambada women.

Issuing a stern warning, he declared that the community would not tolerate such insulting comments.

Nayak clarified that Lambadas have been constitutionally listed under Article 342 as a Scheduled Tribe, similar to other Adivasi communities.

“Lambadas got reservation constitutionally, and so did Adivasis. But comparatively, we are more hardworking, and many among us have used the reservation facility to advance in education, jobs and overall development,” he said.

He reminded that Banjaras played an active role in the Telangana movement, fought for their rights, and contributed significantly toward securing 10 per cent ST reservation in the State. “Who is stopping our Adivasi brothers from utilising the same opportunities? We never demanded their exclusion. On the contrary, they are the ones running negative propaganda. Their petition in the High Court was also struck down. Instead of trying to remove Lambadas from reservation, they should focus on collaboration and shared progress,” he advised.

Pointing out the demographic split, he noted that Lambadas constitute around 7 percent of the population while Adivasis make up nearly 3 percent. He urged unity and cooperation so that both communities can equally benefit from reservation.

“If any Adivasi leader continues to degrade or humiliate Lambadas for political mileage, the Banjara community will not remain silent and may even be forced to respond aggressively,” he warned.

The protest reflects growing tensions between the communities over reservation politics, even as leaders called for restraint and constructive dialogue.