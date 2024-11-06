Land acquisition hurdle hits Old City Metro line

Hyderabad: The metro rail phase II Green Line project is making significant strides as it approaches the Old City of Hyderabad, with officials swiftly advancing land acquisition efforts. However, different communities continue to create hurdles for the massive project, which will enhance the landscape of historic Old City.

The Old City boasts a vibrant cultural heritage, lively markets, and iconic landmarks that draw many visitors. However, inadequate transportation options have hindered exploration of this vibrant region. The arrival of the metro is poised to transform this experience, making it easier than ever to discover all that the Old City has to offer. But it has been witnessed that the community leaders are tense for the religious and heritage structures spread across the metro route, and officials continue to explain to them about the innovative engineering solutions and adjustments of metro pillars and station locations being made.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited fastened the land acquisition process for the metro project. The Deputy Collector and land acquisition officer, HMRL Swarna Lata, held the land procurement process in the 7.5 kms metro route between MGBS and Chandrayangutta. The land acquisition officer said that over 1,200 properties are getting affected by the road widening.

“Some community leaders for different sects have been holding meetings in Old City for the last few days and were raising concerns over the religious structures and the religious processions, which will be taken out with much fanfare and zeal,” says Sayed Safder Ali Moosvi, activist of the Forum for Old City.

There are over 103 religious structures in the route, including 21 mosques, 12 temples, 12 Ashoorkhanas, 33 dargahs, seven graveyards, six chillas, and other sensitive structures. HMRL MD NVS Reddy informed, “All religious, heritage, and other sensitive structures are being protected through innovative engineering solutions and careful adjustment of pillars and stations. No heritage or sensitive structures will be demolished or touched, as we are not widening the road near such structures.”

Ali Moosvi said that some area of the Niyaz Khana premise, which is under the Nizam’s Trust, has been handed over to the HMRL and some other Ashoorkhanas as well, which were falling in the route.

Moreover, it has been observed that many of these property owners have been creating hurdles for the acquisition process, as some were raising objections for the compensation amount, which is Rs 57,000, litigation, and family disputes. The land acquisition officer said, “We have explained to them the measures taken, and if one does not hand over the area, we will be submitting the properties in court.”

“Additionally, the demands that were raised by the residents were also forwarded to the higher authorities, including the State Chief Secretary,” says the official.

According to HMRL, roads are being widened to 100 feet as per the GHMC master plan. However, at metro station locations, the roads are being widened to 120 feet. The current width of the road varies from 50 feet to 60 feet from Darulshifa Junction to Shalibanda Junction, while it is 80 feet from Shalibanda Junction to Chandrayangutta. Thus, the affected portion of each property in the majority of cases will be about 20–25 feet from Darulshifa to Shalibanda and about 10 feet from Shalibanda to Chandrayangutta. “The affected area may increase at station locations and in sections with sharp curves,” said officials.