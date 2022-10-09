Land for sale in 10 districts on Nov 14

Hyderabad: For the first time, Telangana Government has decided to go in for simultaneous auction of prime properties in ten districts on a single day, November 14. The Government expects to mop up about Rs 2,000 crore from this auction. The cash-strapped Government has identified plots and layouts in the districts and expects a big response for land sales.

In Karimnagar district alone, 590 plots will be put on auction. Vacant government lands in Turkayamjal, Chandanagar and Kavadiguda in the Greater Hyderabad limits are in high demand. The base price for these lands in the Rangareddy district has been fixed at Rs 40,000 per sq yard.

State Special Chief Secretary to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar reviewed the arrangements made by the district Collectors, HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) and TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial and Investment Corporation) for the auction.

The notification for the auction of 19 properties in 10 districts will be issued on October 11 and the actual auction of the lands will be done on November 14 in both – physical and e-auction format.

The Collectors of Adilabad, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Vikarabad informed the Secretary their readiness to auction the lands.

HMDA and TSIIC will conduct the auction of the lands in the GHMC limits.

Arvind Kumar instructed the officials to speed up the pending approvals, development works in the identified lands and ensure the details of the plots, layouts, site visits, auction procedures and other important information related to the proposed auctions should be posted on the websites.

Officials said that money earned through land auctions will be utilized for the Dalit Bandhu scheme which was on hold for the past four months in the state due to lack of funds.