LRS deadline ends today in Telangana

The deadline of the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) will end today and those who have not submitted their applications for regularisation of their properties in unauthorized layouts and plots can complete the process today.

The state government has proposed the LRS scheme on August 31 and around 24,14,337 lakh applications have been received so far. On Friday alone, over 70,000 LRS applications were submitted to the government. The deadline was supposed to end on October 15 but the government extended the date for 15 days considering the various issues in the city including the floods in the city due to heavy rains.

So far, 10,17,293 LRS applications were received from Gram Panchayats, 10,02,325 from municipalities and 3,94,719 from municipal corporations. Officials said that they are expecting near one lakh applications on the last day.

The government announced the scheme as a one-time opportunity for land regularisation of unauthorized layouts and plots and only the regularisation plots would be eligible for registration. Also, the regularisation charges are fixed based on the extent of land and its registration value.