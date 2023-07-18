Live
- Man stifle wife to death using pillow in Siddipet
- Unixperts to organise Global Education Fair in Hyderabad on July 23
- Telangana Govt’s main priority is public health: Collector
- G20 Healthcare Pre-Meetings; 200 Global Leaders Unite to Discuss the Future of Affordable and Accessible Healthcare
- Google Pixel 8 Pro launch in October 2023; Expected features and price
- Declare drought, give Rs 1 crore grant to each constituency: Basavaraj Bommai
- Business briefs JLR India opens bookings for new Range Rover Velar SUV
- CVoter Survey: Chirag Paswan's entry to boost BJP/NDA in Bihar
- Puducherry to implement 10% quota in MBBS for govt school students: L-G
- CVoter Survey: Priyanka Gandhi leading choice as the face of Opposition
Land survey case: Ponguleti gets relief from High Court
Highlights
Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy approached the High Court challenging the government's survey of his lands. The Court has directed the government to file a counter petition
Hyderabad: Telangana Congress campaign committee co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy approached the High Court challenging the government's survey of his lands. Ponguleti's petition was heard on Tuesday by the bench of Justice Vijay Sen Reddy. The Court has directed the government to file a counter petition.
A status quo order was issued on the survey. The survey was ordered to be submitted to the High Court and the report should not be taken until then. The Court adjourned the hearing to August 1. With this, it seems that Ponguleti got a little relief in the High Court.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS