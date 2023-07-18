Land survey case: Ponguleti gets relief from High Court

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress campaign committee co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy approached the High Court challenging the government's survey of his lands. Ponguleti's petition was heard on Tuesday by the bench of Justice Vijay Sen Reddy. The Court has directed the government to file a counter petition.



A status quo order was issued on the survey. The survey was ordered to be submitted to the High Court and the report should not be taken until then. The Court adjourned the hearing to August 1. With this, it seems that Ponguleti got a little relief in the High Court.