Landless poor will get Rs 12k a year: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Suryapet: Nalgonda MP Uttamkumar Reddy conducted his Rachabanda meetings on Thursday, addressing gatherings in the gram panchayats of Lakaram, Srinivaspuram, Amaravaram, Anjali Puram, Lingagiri, Sarvaram, Seetharampuram in Suryapet district.

After eliciting their views on thewelfare programmes, he flayed both the BJP- central and the TRS governments for neglecting the issues of landless labourers. Asserting that the Congress would form the next government in Telangana, he said the landless poor would be paid Rs 12,000 each per year.

He explained to them the Warangal Declaration adopted at Rahul Gandhi's public meeting and assured the people good days were in store for them. Local party leaders and cadres took part in the meetings in large numbers.