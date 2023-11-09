  • Menu
Lasya Nanditha files nomination papers for SCB constituency

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi candidate from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, Gaini Lasya Nanditha filed her nomination papers at the constituency office at Secunderabad on Wednesday.

She is contesting her first Assembly poll this year. Lasya Nanditha is the daughter of the former BRS MLA, the late G Sayanna, who served as a five-time MLA of the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency, which is the sole SC reserved constituency in the Hyderabad district.

