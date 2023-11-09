Live
- Kurnool: Centre gave Rs 300 crore to develop Kurnool IIITDM says Union Minister Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on November 9, 2023
- Nitish apologises for birth control remarks after backlash
- India’s economy will be in top 3 in my 3rd term: Modi
- Anantapur: Two held for possessing gun
- Chittoor: Development of GD Nellore unprecedented says Dy CM K Narayana Swamy
- Why Pak will back SL today
- Tirupati: Give priority to provide uninterrupted power supply says SPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao
- Mahammadapyram: Workshop on drinking water management held
- Schools In Delhi Requested For Early Winter Break
Just In
Lasya Nanditha files nomination papers for SCB constituency
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi candidate from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, Gaini Lasya Nanditha filed her nomination papers at the...
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi candidate from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, Gaini Lasya Nanditha filed her nomination papers at the constituency office at Secunderabad on Wednesday.
She is contesting her first Assembly poll this year. Lasya Nanditha is the daughter of the former BRS MLA, the late G Sayanna, who served as a five-time MLA of the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency, which is the sole SC reserved constituency in the Hyderabad district.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS