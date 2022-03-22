Lawyer held in Hyderabad for threatening wife, kids with firearm

A lawyer has been arrested by the Rachakonda police for allegedly threatening his wife and children with a firearm. The lawyer, identified as Ajay Kumar is a former public prosecutor at a city court.



According to the police, Ajay Kumar had disputes with his wife and pointed the weapon to her and their child to kill them. Based on the complaint by Ajay Kumar relatives, the Vanasthalipuram ACP Purushottam Reddy registered a case and launched an investigation.

The police said that the lawyer was arrested and sent for judicial remand.

On February 2021, a lawyer from the city has been arrested for allegedly harassing a woman constable. The accused, Srinivas, met the 25-year-old woman police constable a year ago. The two became friends, and met a few time when they took selfies which Srinivas saved on his mobile phone.

Upset over lawyer's behaviour, the constable avoided him following which Srinivas threatened and harassed her to publicise her photos. Following her complaint, the Rachakonda She Teams nabbed Srinivas, who was handed over to the Medipally police.