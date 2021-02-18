Lawyers to boycott duties across Telangana protesting over death of lawyer couple

X
Highlights

Telangana High Court Advocates Association (THCAA) has decided to boycott duties protesting against the murder of lawyer couple in Peddapalli district on Wednesday.

Telangana High Court Advocates Association (THCAA) has decided to boycott duties protesting against the murder of lawyer couple in Peddapalli district on Wednesday. All the lawyers of high court and district courts would boycott duties. They demanded the government to enforce the 'Advocate Protection Act'.

The lawyers Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani were hacked to death while they were returning to Hyderabad in their car after attending a court case in Manthani. The couple are practising lawyers at high court.

The couple had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) about the alleged custodial death of a 53-year-old Dalit man, Seelam Rangaiah, in Manthani police station. The dalit man was arrested last year for allegedly hunting wild animals. He was found hanging in the toilet in the police station.

THCAA condemned the death of the lawyers and demanded the government to enforce the protection act to rescue the advocate fraternity.

